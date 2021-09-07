PRICHARD, ALA. (WALA)- According to Prichard Police, there have been 10 homicides this year and seven of them remain unsolved.

Tuesday night, family members of the seven victims, plus a missing woman, had a chance to cry out to the public and ask for anyone with a clue as to who killed their loved one, to come forward.

Prichard police said they need help with the following homicides:

Rosalyn Ann Agee- Killed on January 22, 2021 on R.V. Brown Dr. Colby Ross Grepke- Killed on March 3, 2021 on Roxy St. Corey L. Davis "Big Man"- killed on March 12, 2021 on Marion and Fayette St. Cornelius Wheat- Killed on April 26, 2021 on MLK and Elm St. Daylen McBride- Killed on May 5, 2021 on Main St. Christopher Oakley and Michael A. Nicholson- Killed on July 9, 2021 on Azon St. Jenetta N. Harte Wooten- Missing since June or July, last seen in the Golf Village area

Colby Ross Grepke's mom said, "When I wake up and I don't see him in the morning, you don't know how that tears me apart. I'm just begging the community, please, if you know anything, please help bring some closure to our family. This has torn us apart."

Daylen McBride's sister said, "It's heartbreaking losing a brother. Fourteen. He didn't get to enjoy life. He didn't graduate or nothing. I just had a baby. He wasn't even here to see his niece. It's sad that people are really killing kids."

If you know anything about these homicides and missing woman, call Prichard police right away.