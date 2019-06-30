Family and friends gathered for a joint candlelight vigil Sunday evening, remembering the two victims of a fishing accident on Mobile Bay earlier this week.
The bodies of 20-year-old Ti'ran Edwin and 37-year-old Anthony Terrell were found Thursday.
The two were on a fishing trip Wednesday night with a third man, Dedric Clinton, when a pulley broke on their boat's wheel, throwing them into the water.
Clinton swam toward shore and was rescued.
Edwin and Terrell swam back toward the boat, and unfortunately did not make it.
Family and friends packed the boat launch at the C&S Live Bait and Tackle shop in Theodore, sharing memories of the two men who were so dear to them.
"I know one thing. my baby's ok and i'm gonna be alright, but it just hurts right now and ya'll pray for me and pray for the other family because this is not easy."
Family and friends search for peace within one another…
"I know to be absent from the body is to be present with the lord. we just have to accept it."
Leaning on each other and their faith during this trying time.
"He was just so pure that god was just like… let me go get my child. let me go get my child. and it's hard to accept, but in a world like this if yall would have knew him and understood. I understand why god did what he did."
"I'm not worried about where you going cause he was a good child."
Taking comfort in knowing they spent their final moments on the water
"I hate that it happened like this, but this is what he loved to do," said Charles Terrell, Anthony Terrell’s brother.
Edwin's uncle, Kenya, says there's a takeaway in this tragedy for us all...
"For anybody else that's out there thinking about getting on a boat, make sure you have your safety gear, you know safety vest. I think if they would have had a safety vest on we wouldn't be here right now."
Two go fund me pages have been set up to help with funeral costs for both families.
