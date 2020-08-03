MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- A Mobile family wants answers after an early morning fire, they believe was intentionally set, destroyed their home early Monday morning.
In the middle of the night shattering glass shook a woman and her elderly mother from their sleep.
The scary moment was made even more horrific by the sight of a fire inside of their home.
“It’s a sick minded person that would do something like that,” said the woman who lives there.
As they hurried to the front door through the thickening smoke the woman says she could tell it was no accident.
“Whoever did this i wanna see them locked up and sent away for a good while because, not only is it arson, it’s attempted murder.”
She says investigators confirmed her suspicion after they found an object wrapped up inside of the home.
“Throw a big brick through her window… Molotov, some kind of cocktail, and broke out the window and the fire started.”
The woman says her neighbors security camera may have caught whoever did this.
Police are looking at that surveillance video.
Mobile Fire-Rescue's investigation into what started the fire is ongoing.
