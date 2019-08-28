CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- Family members are reporting a Clarke County woman is dead in a murder and attempted suicide.
We're told it happened in Grove Hill around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
A man allegedly shot his wife, then turned the gun on himself. Both were taken to University Hospital.
Family members confirm the wife passed away overnight.
We are still waiting official comment from law enforcement confirming this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.