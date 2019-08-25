MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Firefighters worked a two-alarm fire on Demetropolis Road Sunday afternoon.
The first call came in 12:47 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a home fully engulfed in flames. More firefighters were called to the scene at 12:54 p.m.
The fire was extinguished in about 23 minutes.
According to Mobile-Fire Rescue, everyone was able to safely escape the burning house. No injuries were reported.
Investigators have not yet determined what caused the fire.
Crews on scene of a fully-involved #ResidentialFire in the 2300 block of Demetropolis Rd. Occupants evacuated. Developing scene.— Mobile Fire-Rescue (@MobileFRD) August 25, 2019
