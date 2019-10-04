MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA)-- Many remember Carlos Dallas’ infectious personality.
Known by people all across Toulminville, Dallas loved going to the Quik Pick convenience store on St. Stephens Rd. where the vigil was held.
Wendell Austin says he was a fixture in the community, “If you drank coffee in the morning you saw Carlos, if you bought candy after school you saw Carlos, if you came to get gas in the evening you saw Carlos."
Dallas loved people.
They say he was the person who could make your day, singing and dancing.
Sherwana Lee says he was well-loved, visiting her job in the area every day for the last four years.
"We used to call him security and he made everybody laugh."
A painful loss for all who knew him Lee says the violence needs to stop.
"Innocent people are getting taken away from their families and also they're friends. He was one of my buddies and my mom loved him to death," said Lee.
Family and friends will gather for Dallas' funeral Saturday, October 4th.
It's set for noon at the Showers of blessings Church of God in Christ on telegraph road.
