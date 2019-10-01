MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Family Health, the primary care division of the Mobile County Health Department, is now offering flu shots to the public. The shots will be provided at all facilities conveniently located throughout Mobile County.
The Family Health locations and hours of operation include:
- Children’s Health Center (248 Cox Street, Mobile, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Citronelle Health Center (19250 North Mobile Street, Citronelle, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
- Dauphin Island Parkway Health Center (2601 Dauphin Island Parkway, Mobile, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Eight Mile Health Center (4009 Saint Stephens Road, Prichard, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- North Mobile Health Center (950 East Coy Smith Highway, Mount Vernon, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Semmes Health Center (3810 Wulff Road East, Semmes, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Southwest Mobile Health Center (5580 Inn Road, Tillman’s Corner, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Women’s Health Center (248 Cox Street, Mobile, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays except Wednesday when it remains open to 6 p.m.)
The Urgent Care facility located at the Maj. Gen. William C. Gorgas Health Center in Downtown Mobile at 251 North Bayou Street will also offer flu shots during the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. For a map of Family Health clinic locations, please visit FamilyHealthAlabama.org.
The supply of nasal spray flu vaccine will be limited during the 2019-20 season because of manufacturing constraints, according to AstraZeneca. Family Health will have a limited supply of the nasal spray flu vaccine this season.
If a patient has a scheduled medical visit, the flu shot will be included in their visit and there will not be an additional charge to receive the flu shot on that visit.
Patients who do not have a visit with a Family Health provider in the clinic on the same day will pay a nominal administration fee for the flu shot based on their poverty scale: $15 for levels A and B, $16 for levels C and D; $17 for level E; and $18 for levels F and G.
Most insurance plans have no out-of-pocket expense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.