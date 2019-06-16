PRICHARD, Ala (WALA) – We are hearing from family and friends after an 18-year-old was gunned down on the front steps of a Prichard church on Saturday.
Flowers were placed near the scene of the deadly shooting on Telegraph Road. A cousin is identifying the victim as 18-year-old Dorne Wheeler.
“A good person like he was,” said Robert Moore Jr, Wheeler’s cousin. “He got a good heart if I needed something he gave it to me. If I needed some money, he gave it to me.”
Witnesses telling FOX10 News they heard multiple shots and saw Wheeler running before he was found dead.
“To see our youth being taken away from us so soon, it just hit home for me,” said Michael Slater, who knew the victim.
Prichard Police said more than a dozen shots were fired, some of the bullets hitting the Church of God Pentecostal.
Family and friends said the shooting is sickening and hopes those in the community finally put the guns down.
“Your child should be able to sit outside and play and enjoy their free time without worrying about being shot down or running into any type of drama,” Slater said.
“Put the guns down, all the young boys,” Moore said. “Put it down, it's not worth it.”
Police have not responded to FOX10 News’ request for information on Sunday. As of Saturday night, the shooter or shooters had not been caught.
