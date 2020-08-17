LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA)-- Family members of a teenager killed during a home invasion late Friday night in Loxley say his name was Cam’Ron Peterson, they say he was 17-years-old.
Loxley police say 18-year-old Jarvis Parker, a 16-year-old girl and another teen broke into the home together, possibly looking for drugs.
Family members say Peterson was the other teen.
“We’re assuming they were either there to get drugs and or money and I don't know if they expected the home to be vacant or not but the resident was home,” said Lt. Doug Phillips.
Parker and the 16-year-old girl faced a judge at a bond hearing Monday afternoon.
Prosecutors say Parker pistol whipped the homeowner.
“When this assault occurred that’s when the subjects attempted to flee from the residence.”
Police say Parker shot at the house as they were leaving, striking Peterson in the leg and Parker and the 16-year-old girl drove off leaving Peterson to die.
Parker is now charged with felony murder, burglary and assault.
Prosecutors say he was already out on bond for two separate felonies and had just been arrested on Wednesday.
The 16-year-old girl is charged with felony murder and burglary.
The girl’s attorney says the girl is a junior at Robertsdale High School and Cam’Ron Peterson was her boyfriend.
Parker is being held on a $650,000 bond.
The 16-year-old has a $100,000 dollar bond.
Peterson’s family plans to have a balloon release in Fairhope on friday.
