A local family is left with nothing after a fire ravaged the inside of their home on May 19.
The homeowner said his family was trying to fry chicken nuggets when they stepped away from the fryer for a minute and that's when things got out of hand. They came back to a blazing fire.
"We had an unexpected grease fire that started. It was left unattended and the kitchen caught on fire and just spread to the back of the house," said Bobby Rittinghouse who owns the home.
Rittinghouse said the fire happened last week. He wasn't home at the time, but his wife, daughter, and sister-in-law were. Thankfully no one was hurt. Theodore/Dawes Fire Department responded.
"The fire department come out here and they started punching holes in the roof and they were here pretty quick and started to get most of the blaze handled other than the smoke that had already filled the house," Rittinghouse said.
Rittinghouse and his family are now living in a motel while they wait for their insurance company and the opportunity to rebuild.
"We been here a little while since 1997 so a lot of things in there that can't be replaced but we're all okay," he explained.
The home reeks of mildew and mold and carries a strong burnt odor. Barely anything was left salvageable.
Reporter: "What can people do to help you guys? What do you guys need?"
Rittinghouse: "Well just the prayers and support."
If you'd like to help at all, click here.
Family members could use monetary donations as well as clothes and building supplies.
