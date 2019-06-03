PRICHARD, Al (WALA) -- Family and friends identified the man killed by an alleged drunk driver Saturday night as 35-year-old Dashaun "Dae Dae" Barnes. This comes just months after he was stabbed 8 times in a horrendous hook attack.
Police said 70-year-old John Louis King was driving the car that hit Barnes, while intoxicated.
Investigators said it happened Saturday night around 9, when Barnes was driving his bike down Wilson Avenue in Prichard. That's when they said the car King was driving hit Barnes. He died from the impact.
Now family and friends are remembering Barnes who they told us worked at Springhill College.
"Three words, joy, laughter, and peace," said Barnes' cousin, Sonya Boone. "I promise you anything you were going through, he was gonna make you laugh about it."
Boone said when she got news of what happened she was almost inconsolable.
"I was in shock. Didn't believe it. Like no, this gotta be the wrong Dae Dae gotta be another Dae Dae. Nah somebody can't take him, he just survived getting stabbed 8 times a couple of months ago," she added.
Detectives said a drunken King stayed on the scene after the accident that night. He was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, DUI, and driving with a revoked license (driving while revoked).
Jail records show King was booked on 5 other DUI's prior to this arrest. They date back to 2002. It's unclear if he was convicted of any of them.
"I still can't believe he ain't coming around the corner no more. I hope God have mercy on that man soul. He took him. He took a piece of our heart," Boone explained.
Now that he's gone, Boone has made it her mission to keep his memory alive.
"So we gonna keep Dae Dae memory lasting and he's gonna always live. I know he hear me,Dae Dae I know you hear me, we gonna keep you living bruh," Boone said.
