Family members of 39-year-old Tammy Moore are pleading for the public's help in finding the person driving a 2018 Lincoln Navigator in a hit and run on Highway 90 on July 14.
Investigators said the vehicle hit and killed Moore on Government and Azalea then fled the scene.
Now her family and friends are trying to come to grips with her loss but need a little closure.
"She didn't deserve to be hit. She didn't deserve to be left in the street. She did not deserve this. Tammy has family that love here and care for her and we all just want closure," said Moore's first cousin, Danita Moss.
Moss said she wants justice for her cousin. It's been hard for her family to accept what happened especially with a killer on the loose.
"We were told that she flew 20 feet. How could you not press on breaks? No skid marks were over there," Moss said. "We do know accidents happen, but we just wanna know why."
Moss said the family has erected a memorial for Moore.
"We got some purple flowers, we will be getting a cross up here.We put the flowers there, because that's where her blood was," she explained.
For this family, the feeling is a bit eerie. Moss said Moore's daughter Kadisia Moore was also killed in a car accident back in 2010. She was a high school student at Alma Bryant at the time. Moss said Moore was never the same after that.
"That hurted her. Really bad. I can't even explain the hurt that my cousin had," she added.
Moss described Moore as a friendly person, the oldest of the grandkids in her family. She said she was loved and respected and would give anything for anybody. So she's calling for justice in hopes that someone knows something that can help, and will come forward with the information.
"Cause, if it was me, Tammy would get justice for me," she said.
Anyone with information is urged to call Mobile Police 251-208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.
