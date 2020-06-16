Domestic Violence Hotlines Mobile County - Penelope House: 251-342-8994 Baldwin County - The Lighthouse: 251-947-3796

Family and friends of a woman murdered are speaking out against the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, saying her death could’ve been avoided.

Investigators said Katherine Clark’s fiancé shot her to death inside her South Baldwin home before shooting himself. Clark’s family told Fox 10 News there are some discrepancies with what the Sheriff’s Office said happened and what friends of Clark who were at the scene said happened.

Elsanor woman spoke with Baldwin County deputies hours before she was murdered Baldwin County deputies are investigating what they’re calling a murder – suicide off Highway 90 in Elsanor. Investigators say a man shot his …

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said Monday, June 15, 2020, deputies who responded to a complaint from Katherine Clark never had any communication with her fiancé before the shooting. The family said on Tuesday that’s not the case and that deputies called Mark Andrews, who goes by Alan, at which point he threatened them.

“Her friends that brought her home when she was left in Orange Beach, also it’s her cousin, said that they made contact with Alan…the deputies did and they heard him say, ‘Come on. I’m ready for you,’” said Clark’s mother, Rachel Luckie.

Investigators said the fateful day began with a birthday party in Orange Beach where drinking was involved. Andrews and Clark argued, and Andrews went home alone and angry. Friends drove Clark home, and on the way, her RING doorbell app alerted, showing Andrews beating on her car in front of her Ard Street home. When Clark and her friends got there, they said they heard Andrews threating to shoot her. That’s when they took Clark to her grandparents’ house down the street and called deputies.

“She called for help and the deputies were out there. I was told seven to eight cars deep and didn’t even go to the residence,” Luckie said. “They met her down the road.”

The family was told by friends who were present, when deputies talked to Andrews, he threatened to shoot them if they came over.

“They responded to her and said, ‘We don’t want to have a shootout tonight,’ and asked if she could find a safe place to stay, which was her grandparents’ house,” Luckie explained.

The deputies told Clark to stay away from her home until things cooled down, but sometime during the night, Clark went back home, where investigators said she was gunned down by Andrews. He then shot himself. Luckie said the deputies should have confronted Andrews, even if that meant a possible gun battle.

“I believe they should have rode down to her house where he was regardless of if they were afraid of a shootout,” Luckie said. “If there had been a shootout, maybe Katherine wouldn’t have died, and I hate to say this but maybe they would have gotten him before he got her.”

Katherine Clark leaves a four-year-old daughter. A GOFUNDME account has been set up in Katherine’s name and the family would like to thank an anonymous donor who has paid for the funeral expenses.

Investigators also said Monday that deputies had no probable cause to take action against Andrews the night before the shootings. The Sheriff’s Office addressed the discrepancies Tuesday, saying that the information Fox 10 News was given Monday came from a preliminary report which did not indicate there had been any communication with Mark Andrews. The responding deputies will be interviewed by investigators as soon as they come back on duty.