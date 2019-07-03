A tragic story bringing home the dangers of lightning strikes on this Fourth of July weekend.
A candlelight vigil takes place Wednesday night for a man who died after he was struck by lightning.
The vigil at Kidd Park is for 59 year old Charles Jackson.
He was struck by lightning on Father's Day and died Tuesday.
Family members say Jackson was working on the roof of the house when that sudden bolt of lightning struck.
Jackson's mother was there.
Sarah Jackson said, "All of a sudden, that crash came down from the sky, grabbed him on top of the ladder, he slumped. I was in the yard looking."
Jackson spent 16 days in the hospital before he was taken off life support Tuesday.
Sarah Jackson said, "I kissed him and I told him, 'I love you,' and I said, 'Now God has taken your spirit and I know you're with the Lord.' "
His sister says she wants the tragedy to bring home the dangers of lightning even when you don't see a thunderstorm.
Felicia Thompkins said, "It was not raining. The purpose of this is for others to take cover. When the weather is bad, don't assume anything. Take cover, be aware that his could happen to you and your family."
The family has set up a "Go Fund Me" page to help pay medical and funeral expenses.
This is the link:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/5nztj-lightning-strike-charles-jackson
