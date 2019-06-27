Family of missing boater "praying my son's alive" as Mobile Bay search continues

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Several family members are anxiously waiting for any new information as crews continue to search Mobile Bay for two boaters who went missing Wednesday night.
A sleepless night turned into an early morning for search crews and the families of 20-year-old Ti’ran Edwin and 37-year-old Anthony Terrell, who went missing after a fishing trip gone wrong Wednesday.
“Its just very hard just sitting around waiting. Just so much running through your head, but just still praying and trusting God that everything is going to be okay,” said Mary Williams, Terrell’s family friend.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Marine Patrol tells FOX10 News the two and their friend family members have identified as Dedric Clinton were near Gaillard island last night, when a call came in their boat was spinning in circles with no one on board.
Officials say Clinton was rescued by a Good Samaritan.
When Terrell and Edwin’s family tell us they spoke to Clinton shortly after, he told them a pulley had snapped in the steering wheel, throwing them all from the boat.
The families tell us the last he said he saw of the two, they were swimming back towards to the boat, and have yet to be seen since.
Those close to Edwin and Terrell say they were both avid fishermen, and experienced on the water.
“He loved fishing, it was his passion. He told me just about three days ago that it cleared his head,” said Tonya Edwin, Edwin’s mother.
As long as crews continue to search, the families say they will be holding onto hope.
“I don’t want to say my son is dead. I don’t know why people are saying he’s dead, when we haven’t even found the body. I’m just going to pray, give it to the man upstairs. Pray that my son is alive, and I’m not going to stop until we find my child,” said Edwin.
Both families ask for your thoughts and prayers in this difficult time.
