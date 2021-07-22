MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- According to Mobile Police, the total number of intentional killings this year is now 32. One of those victims - 19-year-old Jaylun Cassino - is being remembered by those who knew him best.

Jaylun's family holding a vigil to remember his life that was cut short. The teen killed last Thursday night outside the Speed Stop gas station on Government Street.

His grandmother and auntie pleading with the public to stop the deadly violence.

"And I want you to know that I do not want another one of my grandkids shot down like he's nothing. I cannot do and we cannot accept it. As as a family and as a race of people we have got to come together don't kill each other," said Jaylun's grandmother.

"What I really want to stress is the senseless black on black killing has got to stop... It's too many people hurting," said Chante Jones, Jaylun's auntie.

His death is still hard for some to believe.

"It was unexpected... And anybody will tell you an unexpected death hurts you more. And then by him being so young. He's just 19," said Jones.

Jaylun is one of six homicides this month -- MPD is tasked with solving. His family hoping someone will come forward.

"Please - innocent people are losing their lives and nobody is being punished for taking their lives because y'all don't want to speak to the police department. Help them do their jobs and arrest these people," said Jones.

The family plans to lay Jaylun to rest on Saturday, July 24th. Meanwhile, if you can help investigators with this case -- give them a call 251-208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.