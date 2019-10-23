PRICHARD, Ala (WALA) – A woman was found shot multiple times Wednesday afternoon on I-165 in Prichard. The victim died at the hospital.
The victim has been identified as Shameka Stabler. According to officials, Stabler was shot several times in the upper torso.
Wednesday’s shooting comes just weeks after Stabler survived a Murder/Suicide in Prichard.
FOX10 News was able to speak with a family member who said they are heartbroken about the news.
“Whoever did this got my niece blood on their hands and she didn't deserve to get shot like a coward would do,” said Clarice Griffin, Shameka’s Aunt.
Police said they are not sure when and where Stabler was shot, but they do not believe it was on the interstate.
Family and people who know her want the person responsible cuffed.
“This one is a hard pill to swallow, you have death every day, you hear about it, but when it hits home it's just devastating,” Griffin said.
“If you know Shameka when she come around, she always has a big smile on her face,” said Mi'Asysia Wilson. “She'd laugh, play all day long, but now it's going to be hard because you aren't going to see her anymore.”
Prichard Police believe Stabler was on I-165 trying to get to a hospital after being shot.
Stabler's Aunt said she is going to hold onto the memories.
“I'm going to go get a collage of me and her pictures, but lord knows I’m going to miss my niece,” Griffin said.
The Prichard Police Chief said investigators are trying to locate a person of interest, but the Chief said he is not going to identify the gunman yet.
