PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA)-- Just three days after his body was found in the street, across from a church in Prichard, Daylen McBride’s loved ones gathered at the very spot that has brought them so much pain.
The 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times Wednesday morning; a callous shooting that his family can’t understand.
“It's just hurtful that somebody really just kill a 14-year-old. He ain’t even got a chance to live... Like why you killed our brother?”, said one of his older sisters at a vigil held for the boy Saturday afternoon.
His father fought tears as he spoke about his youngest son.
“He’s a child. Can you remember a baby!? You can’t remember no damn child,” said David McBride, angry about the thought that his son barely had the chance to live. “That my twin. I love him man. We need information about my son. Anybody come forward.”
As they prepare to lay him to rest, McBride’s family has set up a GoFundMe for anyone who would like to donate.
Police have not named any suspects in the case.
If you have any information call Prichard police.
