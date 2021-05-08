PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA)-- Just three days after his body was found in the street, across from a church in Prichard, Daylen McBride’s loved ones gathered at the very spot that has brought them so much pain.

The 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times Wednesday morning; a callous shooting that his family can’t understand.

“It's just hurtful that somebody really just kill a 14-year-old. He ain’t even got a chance to live... Like why you killed our brother?”, said one of his older sisters at a vigil held for the boy Saturday afternoon.

His father fought tears as he spoke about his youngest son.

“He’s a child. Can you remember a baby!? You can’t remember no damn child,” said David McBride, angry about the thought that his son barely had the chance to live. “That my twin. I love him man. We need information about my son. Anybody come forward.”

As they prepare to lay him to rest, McBride’s family has set up a GoFundMe for anyone who would like to donate.

Police have not named any suspects in the case.

If you have any information call Prichard police.

Click here to donate to the family.