GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- A woman speaking on behalf of the family of the man struck by lightning in Gulf Shores last week reports that Kristopher Herronen has died.
"The Herronen family wanted to thank everyone for their prayers but Kris has lost his battle for life," wrote Shelia Langham on Facebook Tuesday afternoon. "I ask that you Please Continue to pray for the family as they need your prayers. Thank you all again, we love you. He is in God's army now. RIP Kristopher Herronen."
Gulf Shores Fire and Rescue said the 28-year-old man was struck by lightning in a Gulf Shores neighborhood Thursday afternoon. According to officials, he was working construction in a new Craft Farms Subdivision when he was struck. They say he went into cardiac arrest.
Officials say the man was rushed to the South Baldwin Medical Center.
