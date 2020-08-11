DESTIN, Fla. (WALA)-- It’s something you truly have to see to believe!
A once in a lifetime moment, happening twice in one day!
Two separate whale shark encounters dozens of miles apart along the Gulf Coast.
On Sunday morning divers on a Shark Quest Adventures charter got up close and personal with a whale shark just two miles off Pensacola Beach.
Hours later Kenneth Worley and his family spotted one off the coast of Destin, this time less than a mile out!
“When we went over it. It was almost like going over something prehistoric. It was that big. It just took our breaths away when we saw it. Very incredible, very blessed to be able to have seen it,” said Kenneth Worley.
Just having one sighting that close to shore is rare.
Now another sighting even closer to land, that’s incredible!
A research scientist with the University of Southern Mississippi says this is an active time of year for hundreds of whale sharks in the northern Gulf of Mexico.
You just don’t see them come that close!
The divers off Pensacola Beach said the creature they faced was a friendly, fast mover, about 20 feet long.
Worley says the massive fish his family encountered was much longer than their 21 foot boat.
“It made us feel like a little toy boat when it went under us.”
At first they thought it could have been a toothy shark, since they’d already seen so many in the water, but once they saw its spots they knew this was even more special.
“It almost was like a peaceful moment. I can't, I mean other people have seen them but you just can’t explain it in words really.”
The Worley family says they’ll be looking out for whale sharks from now on.
For anyone lucky enough to come across one, researchers would love for you to share that experience with them so that they can learn more.
For more on how to help them visit here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.