PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA)- Back in July, standout Pine Forest High School and Kennesaw State quarterback Ladarius Clardy was killed while visiting his hometown of Pensacola. Since then, five people have been arrested and charged with his murder.

“We can rejoice that the killers, the five people being charged with Ladarius’ murder are in custody. So that is something good that has happened to us in the last month," said Tracey Marshall.

Ladarius’ mother, Tracey Marshall, says another good thing was visiting Kennesaw State where Clardy last played football. The school honored him during halftime of their homecoming game.

Afterwards, Clardy’s family announced the start of the Ladarius Clardy Scholarship Foundation as a way to give back to his university.

“We wanted to do something for someone else," said Marshall. "We did not want Ladarius’ death to be something that just it happened but we wanted something good to come out of it."

Marshall says the plan is to open the application process in February and award two $5,000 scholarships. They’re looking for someone who lives by the same motto Ladarius did. God, education, and sports. The scholarship is open to non-athletes provided they are in a leadership role.

“That was one of the components of Ladarius. He was a quarterback. He was a leader of a team.”

Marshall describes her son as a giver. And says this is the perfect way to honor his memory.

“He would be happy, overjoyed knowing that we were continuing to keep his name alive and that they were also helping provide another student with financial relief," said Marshall.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to raise funds toward the Ladarius Clardy Scholarship Foundation. If you’d like to donate, you can do so here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ladarius-clardy-scholarship-foundation