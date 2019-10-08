GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA)-- Donald Floyes lives just three miles from where Noah Daigle's car was found near the Alabama/ Mississippi line September 22nd.
Noah was missing from Louisiana for nearly three weeks, before being found.
Floyes says he'd been keeping his eye out for Noah and following the rescue group on Facebook from the beginning.
He says the day they found him nothing was going as planned.
Floyes believes it was all in God's timing that they were there at the right time,"We have a special place in our hearts for autistic children because we have an autistic daughter. So, when we got the news that Noah was missing it really hit close to home."
Donald Floyes says he and his family were leaving a drive-thru in a Walmart parking lot in Pascagoula when, in perfect timing, he saw Noah step out of the woods.
They contacted members of the rescue group and called 911.
He says he and his wife burst into tears knowing he was safe.
Floyes met Noah's grandfather Monday.
They exchanged hugs and bonded over parenting children with autism.
"He told us that he loved us and he thanked us a million times, it was just a joyous occasion," said Floyes.
Police say Daigle was found exhausted, confused and dehydrated.
They say he was staying at a homeless camp in a wooded area behind the Walmart.
Floyes says the two families are now friends forever.
