As we continue our at-home learning with our kids out due to the coronavirus outbreak, we continue our special series focused on family time and continued learning here on FOX10 News.
Today, we have a free art class with award winning artist and animator, Mo Willems. The Kennedy Center is hosting "Lunch Doodles with Mo" every day at noon on its website. Click here to join the doodle fun.
