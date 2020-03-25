As we continue our at home learning, we continue our Committed To Your Family series, with a focus on family time and continued learning here on FOX10 News.  We are virtual field tripping again today. This time, we are headed to Boston -- to the Boston Children's Museum. This place is full of all kinds of exhibits you can tour online and it's also a great resource for education -- and, play ideas. To visit the museum, click here.

All content © 2020, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.