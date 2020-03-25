As we continue our at home learning, we continue our Committed To Your Family series, with a focus on family time and continued learning here on FOX10 News. We are virtual field tripping again today. This time, we are headed to Boston -- to the Boston Children's Museum. This place is full of all kinds of exhibits you can tour online and it's also a great resource for education -- and, play ideas. To visit the museum, click here.
Family Time: Boston virtual field trip
- Sarah Wall
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Sarah Wall
News Anchor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
You may also like
Most Popular
Articles
- Single mom of 6 who beat stage 4 breast cancer dies from coronavirus
- Alabama up to 283 confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Second confirmed case of COVID-19 reported in Mobile County
- Family of 4 could get $3,000 under virus relief plan
- Springhill Medical Center tested 36 for coronavirus; 2 negative results
- 12-year-old girl with coronavirus is on a ventilator and fighting for her life
- Louisiana governor issues statewide ‘stay at home’ order
- CDC finds coronavirus living on surfaces 17 days after cruise ship was vacated
- 1-year-old found unconscious, non-responsive; mother arrested
- Local family asking for prayers for man suffering from COVID-19
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.