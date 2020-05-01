We are going on a super sleuth adventure today with Carmen San Diego.
We'll be visiting other countries, decrypting maps and following the clues. It's all about learning and doing it in fun and creative ways. To join the adventure, click here.
We are going on a super sleuth adventure today with Carmen San Diego.
We'll be visiting other countries, decrypting maps and following the clues. It's all about learning and doing it in fun and creative ways. To join the adventure, click here.
All content © 2020, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.
News Anchor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.