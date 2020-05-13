How about a visit with some desert dwellers? We can get an up close look at the coyotes and Gila monsters -- along with tons of other zoo animals -- as we virtually field trip to the Phoenix Zoo.
The zoo is all set up to educate and entertain for free online. To check out the animals, click here.
