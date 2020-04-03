We continue our special series, Committed To Your Family, focused on family time and continued learning with a focus on books. The local library is the perfect place to find our favorite reads.
But, did you know the Mobile Public Library offers way more than books? It's a great resource for all ages during our time away from the classroom -- it has everything from reading to coding to computer games to crafts to college prep.
And, if you are looking for a different bedtime story routine, some special readers have just the books for you. To check out the library, click here. And, to get some new voices involved in your story time, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.