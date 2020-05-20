We are headed to Europe to check out one of the most recognized landmarks around. France's Eiffel Tower is visited by people from all over the world, and we are field tripping there virtually. Right now, this cultural icon is set up for visits from home -- complete with a virtual walking tour to get us there. To see the Eiffel Tower, click here.
Family Time: Eiffel Tower
- Sarah Wall
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Sarah Wall
News Anchor
