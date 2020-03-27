As we wrap up another week of at home learning, we continue our special series, Committed To Your Family, focused on family time and continued learning. Today, we are virtual field tripping to Washington, DC, and the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.
This place is cool -- and, it's set up a virtual tour for us to take advantage of during this time away from school. To visit the museum, click here.
