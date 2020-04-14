We are virtual field tripping to Chicago today. We are visiting the Art Institute of Chicago, which is all set up for online adventures and learning.  And, it has a whole section dedicated to young artists -- complete with a spend the night opportunity.  To visit the Art Institute of Chicago, click here.

