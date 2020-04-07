We are following the call of the wild today, thanks to National Geographic's kids' website. It's called Nat Geo Kids, and it's designed for kids of all ages to learn about animals, nature, science -- you name it. And, along the way, there is also homework help. It's all free and ready for you to use from home. To visit Nat Geo Kids, click here.
