We are teaming up with some of the most-loved characters and toys today -- think American Girl, Monster Trucks, Thomas the Tank Engine and Barbie -- for learning and fun.  Mattel has set up an on-line education, play and activity center for us to use during the time away from school.  And, it's all free.  To check it out, click here.

All content © 2020, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.