We are schooling from home again, and so we continue our special series, Committed To Your Family, focused on family time and continued learning. Today, we are diving into design.  We're talking all kinds of design -- everything from graphic design to fashion design to film and theater design -- you name it. And, you get to do it.  Kids+Think+Design is an educational website with a goal of inspiring future designers in all fields. And, it's really cool.  To check it out and make your own designs, click here.

