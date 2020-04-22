We are going back in time today with the History Museum of Mobile. The Gulf Coast is rich with history and it's all at your fingertips. The museum has set up a special 'learning from home' section for us to use right now -- and, it's full of activities, tours and fun information about where we live. To check it out, click here.
Family Time: Local history
Sarah Wall
