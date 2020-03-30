Another day outside the classroom. And, we continue our special series, Committed To Your Family, with a focus on family time and continued learning.
Today, we are hitting the beach with a virtual field trip to the Monterey Bay Aquarium. The animals of the ocean are our focus today -- you can see them up close in their habitats and you can learn all about them. If you would like to visit the Monterey Bay Aquarium, click here.
