We are teaming up with science teachers today for some of their favorite science lessons. It's fun and interesting stuff covering all kinds of science topics -- like whether or not animals laugh, why we get the hiccups and forecasting the weather on your birthday. The lessons are free right now due to the coronavirus and schools being closed. You have your choice of digital, hands-on or both. If you want to check it out, click here.
Family Time: Mystery science
- Sarah Wall
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Sarah Wall
News Anchor
