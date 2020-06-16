The summer travel season is here -- but, travel is harder right now. So, we are continuing our virtual summer family travel with a trip to Paris, France. Paris is a beautiful city with so many fun places to go, and they are all set up to visit online. Our virtual trip includes stops at the Louvre Museum (https://www.louvre.fr/en), Notre Dame (https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=en&sl=fr&u=https://www.notredamedeparis.fr/en/&prev=search) and the Palace at Versailles (http://en.chateauversailles.fr).
Family Time: Paris
- Sarah Wall
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Sarah Wall
News Anchor
