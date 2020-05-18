The Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, is famous for its many animal exhibits and its location. The view of the Sydney Opera House is breathtaking.
And, that's where we are headed today on a virtual field trip.
The zoo has set up some really cool online components for us to use from home. To check it out, click here.
