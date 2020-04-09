We are flying today as we team up with Airbus for some lessons in the sky. Airbus has a special section on its website designed for budding pilots -- and, scientists of all kinds.
This free website also connects you to a challenge with the European Space Agency to build a moon complex. How cool is that? To check it out, click here.
** The Moon Camp Challenge entry date has been extended to May, so be sure to send in your design. Good luck!
