We are getting into the arts today. We are headed to New York on a virtual field trip to the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The museum has set up a whole website just for kids -- complete with a tour, a trip in a time machine and videos designed with our budding artists in mind. It's a free and it's lots of fun. To visit the museum, click here.
Family Time: To the Met
- Sarah Wall
Sarah Wall
News Anchor
