We are traveling 127 million miles today to get a look at Mars. NASA sent its rover, Curiosity, to explore the red planet.  And, now you get a chance to navigate your way around. You get to "drive" the rover from post to post on Mars and see everything the scientists see.  To "Access Mars," click here.

