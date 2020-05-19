It has been a palace, a prison and a home for the Crown Jewels -- and, it's where we are virtually field-tripping today.
We are headed across the pond to England to check out the Tower of London. It has a really interesting history and it's all set up for a visit from home. To check out the Tower of London, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.