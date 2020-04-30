As we, parents, are working to help our children with all the distance learning, we may be running into some challenges.
But, help is out there -- in the form of videos. In fact, you can find more than 7,000 free videos in 13 different subject areas to augment what your homeschooler is doing and learning.
Math videos that explain concepts, history videos that tell the story of what happened and biology videos that explain how things work -- just to name a few.
You can check it all out here.
