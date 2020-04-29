If you're a high schooler, part of the at-home learning process likely involves planning for the next step -- college.
Doing campus tours is tough right now because of the coronavirus. But, you can check out hundreds of colleges and universities for free, virtually. These on-line tours a great way to get an inside look at where you may be spending your time after high school. To take a virtual tour, click here.
