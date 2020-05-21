We are getting up close to the animals in the ocean with a virtual visit to SeaWorld.
The animal park is usually a very popular place to visit in person -- and, right now, they are inviting us to visit virtually. SeaWorld is all set up online for exploring, learning and following the animals. To check it out, click here.
