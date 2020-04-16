We are going on an African safari today. This virtual adventure literally puts us in the back of a jeep as it rolls through different wildlife sanctuaries in Kenya and South Africa. The folks at Wild Earth have designed these safaris specifically with children in mind and our tour guides have question and answer sessions via email during the ride. If you want to join the safari, click here.

