MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Across Mobile, the Gulf Coast and beyond, Hank Aaron is a household name.
His death on Friday, January 22, 2021 brought shock and sadness to many.
“It’s heartbreaking. It really is. He was one of our greatest American heroes, you know, athletes period,” said Jules Shabazz.
As people talked about Hank Aaron’s death you could see the shock on their faces and feel their somber words.
“Very sad news. You know, you don’t expect to hear that, I mean that’s crazy wow,” said Oronda Spears.
“It is very shocking. He was a great man here in Mobile,” said Lucy Wilson.
Some, who had not yet heard the news, gasping as our FOX10 News crew broke the news to them.
“People across the world know who Hank Aaron is. He held the record for so long.”
“My father, he carried the name on, he loves baseball everything about it. He wants my son to play baseball and I mean it’s something big for him."
Even for people who’d only known of his legacy, Hank Aaron's death made people across the Port City pause and reflect on how great an athlete and man he was.
“And what I loved about Hank Aaron, he did it the real way, you know. He ain't had no juice, no... just meat and potatoes he did it for real, you know.”
A man, well respected and remembered for breaking records and barriers.
“Especially black America, he really was an outstanding citizen.”
The boy from Toulminville, making his city proud.
“Always proud of the guys and the young women here in Mobile that make something of themselves and he was truly a great baseball player.”
