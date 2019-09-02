MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- The BayBears took the field one last time at Hank Aaron Stadium Monday.
Fans were happy to support the team during their final game in their 23rd season.
“My family was excited to come and see the BayBears one last time,” said Scott Hunter.
Many were sad to see them go.
“It’s tough. You know, this has been a staple here in Mobile for a long time, named after Hank Aaron so it’s kind of hard to be here for the last game and to see it go,” said Matt McCoy.
“We wanted to come and support the team and we’re really sad that they’re leaving cause it’s something we really enjoy doing,” said Judy Watson.
Dale Bragan remembers making the drive from Pensacola for their very first game back in April of 1997 and made sure to be there for their last.
“We used to come over all the time before we got our own team, but it’s just, it’s the last time playing here so you had to come back,” said Bragan.
The BayBears have welcomed more than four million people to Hank Aaron Stadium over the years, making so many memories for families across the Gulf Coast.
“It’s a tradition to come here and watch a baseball game.”
“My kids have enjoyed coming here over the years so.”
Some fans feel things might have been different if the team had more support.
“It starts off hot and then it fades and unfortunately that’s the way the BayBears went.”
“You know, if you don’t come to the ballpark they don’t stay.”
“We need to have a good crowd every night that they’re home. that’s what would have kept them around,” said Robert Akins.
