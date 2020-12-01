Farmers fight first overnight freeze after year full of loses

The cold snap is causing some concern for farmers after what has already been a rough year.
Many across Baldwin County were up all night making sure their crops were alright as the temperature dropped down below freezing.
For Greg Burris and his strawberry crop, fighting freeze is something he does every year.
After a night of little sleep, he was happy to see the berries made it through the night.
"Everything's fine, everything did like it was supposed to do, we got the water on and started making ice which saves the strawberries, and I'm about to turn it off. The ice is starting to come off the leaves, so we're in good shape to do it again tomorrow, do it again tonight," said Burris, a Baldwin County farmer and owner of Burris Farm Market.
He says while all is well this morning, he is not out of the woods yet.
Burris says the hot weather has his strawberries ahead of schedule.
The only problem: the much earlier harvest means he may be left without labor to help pick all the strawberries.
"They started blooming two weeks ago, hoping the cold may slow it down and help me," said Burris, who is expecting his crew to return to work sometime after the first week of January.
The veteran farmer is also seeing something in his strawberries he says is as bizarre as the past year.
Daughter plants, or new strawberry plants yet to take root, are already starting to sprout up long before these mature plants are ready to harvest.
Something that usually wouldn't happen until next year.
If you'd like to stop by the Burris Farmer's Market, keep in mind they are closing for the rest of the year after this week to make improvements and to get ready for next year's crops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.