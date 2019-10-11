MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- We want to introduce you to one of the fastest kids on the Gulf Coast -- race car driver Grant Thompson.
He's making a name for himself across the country.
And he's been racing since he was 4 years old.
Right now he is racing in the Southern Pro Am Truck Series at Mobile International Speedway and Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola.
"Not a lot of kids get to race these cars, especially when they are 13," Thompson told FOX10 News. "I ended up getting Rookie of the Year with the Southern Pro Am Series. So that was really cool."
Most of the people he was competing against were adults, so that makes the win even more impressive.
But his latest accomplishment is being in his first televised race.
He won a spot in a race at Madera Speedway in California by winning the Junior Late Model Challenge. He beat out 350 other kids for the spot and made a huge impression on the racing world.
"It was really cool," the young driver said. "There was over 350 kids that applied for this camp, and they narrowed it down to 50 and then to 12. And then when I went up to the camp and a couple of weeks later when I found out that I won, I just went insane. It was just incredible."
